3-Year-Old Boy Killed After Accidental Shooting In Southwest Atlanta

Two police officers standing in front of patrol cars

Source: kali9 / Getty

According to fox5atlanta, a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head and killed Tuesday morning at in the West Manor section of Southwest Atlanta. Police say the young boy died while at Hue Spalding Hospital. Investigators believe the shot was self inflicted, but police are still questioning the boy’s mother and boyfriend. Authorities are still in an on-going investigation.

