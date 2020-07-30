IT’S NO FUN HAVING ONLY ONE…

Once upon a time faithfulness is something people would seek in a companion. Well, those days are long gone… Most people are not interested in being in a monogamous relationship anymore but rather someone they can have a good time with. Not sure if people don’t believe it exist anymore and have just giving up or monogamy just isn’t as appealing anymore but new age couples are seeking different things these days. According to a survey done by YouGov.com 43% of US adults are okay with a non-monogamous relationship, which is 56% percent less than the same study done four years ago. So I guess it’s safe to say the dream of a home with a white picket fence and dog is longer the future for most today.

