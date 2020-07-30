CLOSE
Whats Hot With Erin Rae
HomeWhats Hot With Erin Rae

IT’S NO FUN HAVING ONLY ONE…

Once upon a time faithfulness is something people would seek in a companion. Well, those days are long gone… Most people are not interested in being in a monogamous relationship anymore but rather someone they can have a good time with. Not sure if people don’t believe it exist anymore and have just giving up or monogamy just isn’t as appealing anymore but new age couples are seeking different things these days. According to a survey done by YouGov.com 43% of US adults are okay with a non-monogamous relationship, which is 56% percent less than the same study done four years ago. So I guess it’s safe to say the dream of a home with a white picket fence and dog is longer the future for most today.

erin rae

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close