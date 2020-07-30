CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

News You Can’t Use: Things Every Black Family Has [WATCH]

 Today’s News You Can’t Use actually something that everybody can relate to…your family.

Special K has a list of things that every Black family has and when you hear this list, you may think about people instantly that fit the description.

People in your family like, that one person that can’t get their life together and that one person that can’t cook.

If you hear at least one family member then this is news that you can actually use.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

15 Things You’ll Only See At A Black Family Reunion

10 photos Launch gallery

15 Things You’ll Only See At A Black Family Reunion

Continue reading 15 Things You’ll Only See At A Black Family Reunion

15 Things You’ll Only See At A Black Family Reunion

News You Can’t Use: Things Every Black Family Has [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close