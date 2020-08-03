ATL
Hundreds Of Gwinnett School District Employees Sick From COVID-19

According to WSBTV, hundreds of Gwinnett School District employee’s are sick ahead of the first day of school. Teachers told WSBTV, that more than 200 employees have been affected by COVID-19 and the fear they have to returning to the classroom is real.

Students will start school next week from home, but some teachers have had to physically report to their schools last week, which resulted in more positive tests. Teachers also claim many students to do not have access to proper wifi and that learning was not equal. A group of teachers could also be heading towards a strike if things do no change.

