‘White Man’ Reportedly Shoots At Protesters Marching From Milwaukee To D.C. In Graphic Video

A march against police brutality turned violent Monday night, resulting in a protester’s injury.

According to Pittsburg Post-Gazette, the protester was shot in Bedford County, Pennsylvania as a group of activists were walking from Milwaukee to Washington D.C. Activist Frank Nitty organized the march and live-streamed the incident on Facebook.

Marchers were passing through Schellsburg in Bedford County and in the video, a first gunshot can be heard. The footage is not super clear, but for a brief moment the camera aims at a house across the road where at least two men seem to be staring the group of marchers down. One of the people appears to be holding a long object, which could be a firearm. Cars surround the marchers and the person recording, Frank Nitty, can be heard, saying, “Ya’ll get back to the cars.” Another person seems to yell towards the guys staring the protesters down, “We’re leaving! You don’t have to be violent!”

“This dude shooting at us,” continues Nitty.

As the cars appear to start pulling out, two more shots are fired and people scream and quickly flee to their respected vehicles, including Nitty.

BREAKING: Milwaukee protest leader Frank Sensabaugh, also known as Frank Nitty, says someone in his group was shot by homeowners in PA while the activist group was en route to D.C. Events pic.twitter.com/XrR5ViXXn2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2020

In a separate video posted to Facebook Live, Frank holds somebody in the car who appears to have blood on their shirt. Someone dials 911 in the video and Nitty explains to the operator that they’re driving to a hospital. When the operator asks him to explain what happened, Nitty says, “We were getting ready to march down the street for a Black Lives Matter type of group and we were walking from Milwaukee to Washington D.C, and some white man came out and started shooting at us.”

Nittty went on to say that the victim was shot in “a couple places.”

According to TMZ, the person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and they were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

In another video posted to Facebook, supporters appeared to be talking to the gunshot victim, who was laying in a hospital bed, via Facetime. The victim appeared to be recovering well.

According to WISN, investigators said gunfire was exchange between the two people from afar and the Milwaukee group. Cops said the two people were being questioned at the state police Bedford barracks. It’s not certain whether arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The march from Milwaukee began on Tuesday with about 20 participants hoping to complete a 31 miles a day walk. Milwaukee is not too far from Kenosha, Wisconsin where protesters continue to demonstrate over the brutal shooting of Jacob Blake by the Kenosha police. After shooting Blake multiple times, the 29-year-old father is now paralyzed, according to his father.

Marchers intend to arrive in Washington, D.C. to join demonstrators on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King‘s “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28. The event will be hosted by Rev. Al Sharpton and George Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump. Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

'White Man' Reportedly Shoots At Protesters Marching From Milwaukee To D.C. In Graphic Video

