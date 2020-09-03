The Arrival Of Artist K Goddess: Making Her Presence Known

Balancing business and personal relationships proving she deserves her shot, the Brooklyn native K.Goddess, is making her presence known. Being no stranger to the hip hop game after seeking attention from the likes of Tony Yayo, a former member of G-unit, rapper 50cents pervious label, K Goddess teamed up with Swift On Demand, Cardi B’s former producer and it’s been magic ever since.

Having the opportunity to sit down and talk to the Goddess, we touched on women empowerment, had a mental health check in, all while expressing her expectations with her new EP The Arrival, which is available on all streaming platforms, featuring her latest single PIMP.

PIMP is a song informing fans their are some madam’s who can do it just as good as any man. Get familiar with K Goddess because it seemed she may be ready to debut her talents on the big screen by joining forces with Love and Hip Hop: New York franchise.

Get to in tune with K Goddess and drop in our converstation below:

