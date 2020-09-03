CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Arrival Of Artist K Goddess: Making Her Presence Known

K Goddess

Source: kells@thejamisonagency.com / Radio One Digital

Balancing business and personal relationships proving she deserves her shot, the Brooklyn native K.Goddess, is making her presence known. Being no stranger to the hip hop game after seeking attention from the likes of Tony Yayo, a former member of G-unit, rapper 50cents pervious label, K Goddess  teamed up with Swift On Demand, Cardi B’s former producer and it’s been magic ever since.

Having the opportunity to sit down and talk to the Goddess, we touched on women empowerment, had a mental health check in, all while expressing her expectations with her new EP The Arrival, which is available on all streaming platforms, featuring her latest single PIMP.

PIMP is a song informing fans their are some madam’s who can do it just as good as any man. Get familiar with K Goddess because it seemed she may be ready to debut her talents on the big screen by joining forces with Love and Hip Hop: New York franchise.

Get to in tune with K Goddess and drop in our converstation below:

 

 

 

Artist , brooklyn , K Goddess , Love and Hip Hop New York , music , swift on demand

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close