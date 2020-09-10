CLOSE
Cardi B Hired A Private Eye To Find A Teen Who Leaked Her Home Address

Trump supporters always doing the most.

It seems that Cardi B continues to keep the right in their feelings. One disgruntled youth went to the lengths of disclosing some of her private information.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Bronx bombshell continues to stand ten toes down on her crusade to get Donald Trump out of The White House. In turn, republicans have come at her online and in the media but she has become used to it as per a recent Instagram Live rant. “They be making fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a f***” she said.

One MAGA supporter posted her addy and urged his side to set her home on fire. “Let me tell you something. Sh*t gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire” she revealed. But the “Bodak Yellow” rapper quickly bossed up. “I literally hired a private investigator and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy. This boy was a f***ing teenager. His parents were shook.”

Earlier this week Bardi got into a viral back and forth with Candace Owens after the conservative referred to her as “dumb and illiterate”. She addressed the attack in signature fashion. “It’s not a secret I use my platform to encourage people to vote,” she explained. “I love politics. Today Candace Owens said some real nasty things about me. Just like I can make millions of people pop their p***y; I can make millions of people go vote.”

You can see the IG Live stream below.

Cardi B Hired A Private Eye To Find A Teen Who Leaked Her Home Address  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

