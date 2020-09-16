WNBA Player Maya Moore Married The Man She Helped Get Out Of Prison

At the beginning of the pandemic’s appearance in the United States, we learned that WNBA player, Maya Moore forsook her entire basketball season in order to exonerate Jonathan Irons, a wrongfully accused man serving a 50-year-sentence for an alleged burglary and assault.

Moore’s efforts paid off in more ways than one.

Not only was she able to get Irons’ conviction overturned and he was released from prison after serving 23 years in prison, but she also found love in the man she helped to free.

Today, Moore and Irons appeared on “Good Morning America.” And in a conversation with Robin Roberts, she shared that she and Irons have tied the knot.

Before they shared their romantic news, the two spoke about their campaign encouraging people to vote.

But Robin had some other things in mind that she wanted to discuss.

“This is very important that we’re talking about the Get Out The Vote campaign. Yes indeedy. There is something else though, another collaboration, if you will, that you two are engaged in. Do you want to share any announcement or anything with us?”

Maya said, “Absolutely. We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to share the work that we have been doing together but doing it as a married couple. We got married a couple months ago and we’re excited to just continue this new chapter of life together.”

The camera flashes to the two of them on their wedding day, with Johnathan shedding tears at the altar waiting for Maya to meet him there.

Robin said when the two first appeared on “Good Morning America,” viewers suspected that there might have been something more to their relationship.

So Maya shared how it evolved.

“I met Jonathan when I was 18. I was about to be a freshman at UConn. My godparents and my great uncle introduced me to him, his story and his case—being wrongfully convicted. He had been in prison over a decade at that point. So I was just interested in learning. I got to know him and over the last 13 years, we have developed a friendship and entered into this huge battle to get him home.

And over time, it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts. Now, we’re sitting here today starting a whole new chapter together.”

Roberts asked Irons how he proposed.

He said, “Well, a few years ago we were on a visit in prison. And at that point, we both acknowledged that we had really strong feelings for each other. So much so that I wanted to marry her but at the same time protect her because being in a relationship with a man in prison is extremely difficult and painful and I didn’t want her to feel trapped. I wanted her to feel open and have the ability to, at any time, go and find somebody and live your life. Because this is hard. But at the same time, she was like, ‘Well, I’m here now.’

So I said, ‘I want to ask you something.’ She said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Will you marry me? But don’t answer that question yet. I just want you to wait until I’m home.’ Because in my mind, I didn’t know if I’d be home and she’s such an amazing, beautiful person and I could never trap her and not let her fulfill her dreams of being a wife and being a mother one day.

But then, when I got out, we were in the hotel room. We had some friends in the other room, we were winding down. We were extremely tired but still gassed up with excitement.

It was just me and her in the room and I got down on my knees and I looked up at her and she kind of knew what was going on. And I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ She said yes and here we are today.”

Roberts shared that she had known of the news for some time but the couple decided to keep it private because they didn’t want it to distract from their mission.

You can watch their full interview in the video below.

WNBA star Maya Moore reveals she has married Jonathan Irons, the man she helped free from wrongful conviction. Congratulations to the happy couple! https://t.co/XQgDH7hJAY pic.twitter.com/oattxmhhzO — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 16, 2020

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

