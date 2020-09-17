CLOSE
1st Lady Of Griselda, Armani Caesar “It’s Never About Being The Best Female Rapper, I’m Aspiring To Be The Best Rapper”

 

Armani Caesar

Source: kells@thejamisonagency.com / Radio One Digital

The First Lady of Griselda, Armani Caesar, is revealing she has what it takes to be the best. Armani is a versatile artist who can have the ladies screaming for a Big Ole Bag, but can also deliver punchlines and metaphors, going bar for bar with the fellas. After hearing that, telling you Complex recognized Griselda’s First Lady for the best rap verse, for her  feature on  Lil Cease, by label mate, Westside Gun, shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Gearing up to release her latest project The Liz, dropping Friday September 18th, Armani and I chatted about her new single, Simply Done, which is available right now on all music streaming platforms, while listing a few things she’s simply done with. Aside from being an artist, Armani talked maintaining her boutique Armani’s Closet and what initiated her to start a seven day manual to becoming an entrepreneur. She’s not only getting to the bag, but she’s showing you how to boss up too!

This conversation was definitely a lituation, we touched on everything from females in hip hop to shopping at Mac or Sephora ,so join in our chat below and give us your thoughts. Smooches 💋

 

 

