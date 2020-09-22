CLOSE
Tyler, the Creator Responds to Fans Thinking He’s the Baby In This Viral 2Pac Clip [VIDEO]

Tyler, the Creator wants you to know it wasn’t him who got checked by Tupac back in the day.

In th eviral  clip, the rapper and director walk down a street with an entourage in tow. Suddenly, Tupac spots a kid on the sidewalk staring him down.

The late icon then jokingly confronts the kid, who is admittedly wearing a very Tyler style outfit. Tyler, who would have been 3 years old when this video was recorded, responded to speculation he was the child in the video. “Thats not me as a baby with tupac dumbass ha,” he posted on Twitter.

In other news, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit single “WAP” continues to dominate the charts & according to recent reports, it looks like Bobby Shmurda may have to serve his max sentence. Catch up with everything you missed in with Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot!

