CLOSE
Sports
HomeSportsFootball

New England Patriots Quarterback, Cam Newton Tested Positive For Covid-19

 

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals

   Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Cam Newton 2020 NFL season come to an abrupt halt as the quarterback has recently tested for Covid-19 and places on reserves.

       Cam Newton will not be playing in the upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which has been postponed until Monday. (October 5th) 
       As of now, Newton’s COVID-19 case is an isolated occurrence and he’s being quarantined. The Patriots reportedly went through all normal procedures once learning of the positive test.

Read the Patriots’ statement over Cam Newton’s positive test below.
20/20 , Cam Newton , Football , New England Patriots , nfl

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close