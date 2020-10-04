New England Patriots Quarterback, Cam Newton Tested Positive For Covid-19

Cam Newton 2020 NFL season come to an abrupt halt as the quarterback has recently tested for Covid-19 and places on reserves.
Cam Newton will not be playing in the upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which has been postponed until Monday. (October 5th)
As of now, Newton’s COVID-19 case is an isolated occurrence and he’s being quarantined. The Patriots reportedly went through all normal procedures once learning of the positive test.
Read the Patriots’ statement over Cam Newton’s positive test below.
