Wendy Williams “Nicki Minaj In Not A Legend Yet”

On The Wendy Williams Show during her hot topics, Wendy congratulated Nicki Minaj becoming a new mom, then followed up with saying she has not hit legend status just yet.
“Congratulations to Nicki, she too is not a a legend, not the way we think of status, I feel bad for these girls, but you know Salt and Pepper never have to put out music. They have pay their dues and they did their thing”
I think Nicki has paid her dues, and I definitely think she doesn’t get the credit she deserves, however I don’t think she reach legend status just yet. In my opinion I don’t think has that timeless hit, but she is most definitely going to go down in history has the best to ever do it.
Let me know your thoughts, Can we consider Nicki Minaj to be a legend?
