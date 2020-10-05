CLOSE
Atlanta Boy Hit By A Car While Trying To Sell Water [VIDEO]

Atlanta Georgia downtown city skyline

Source: Pgiam / Getty

Teens in Atlanta selling water at busy intersections around the city is no new sight among residents, but the hustle nearly turned tragic last week when one the the teens was struck by a car near 17th and Spring Street. According to Fox 5 Jamarkis Jackson was selling waters with his brother, when Jamarkis tried to grab some money from a driver. The money fell to the ground and when he tried to pick it up when a driver ran over his let, then hit him in the face. The driver stopped and did call 911. Jamarkis said he was just trying to make some money and stay out of trouble. He will likely need more surgery to repair his injuries.

Jamarkis Jackson , selling water in atlanta

