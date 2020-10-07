Rihanna Apologizes To Muslim Community After Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna recently held a Savage X Fenty fashion show that was praised for its inclusion of all shapes, sizes, genders, and representation across the board. However, the Barbadian superstar was in hot water with the Muslim community after using a song featuring a sacred Islamic prayer and has since apologized.

During the Savage X Fenty show, the track “DOOM” from French artist Coucou Chloe which has a portion of the Hadith, a record of sayings by the prophet Muhammad.

Going to Instagram Story, Rihanna apologized for using the song in a written statement after uproar over the text began to spread to both the singer and Chloe.

From Rihanna:

I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show. I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!

I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.

Coucou Chloe, who has worked with Rihanna in the past in featuring her music at the Savage X Fenty shows, also apologized via Twitter.

“I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’. The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith,” reads the first of the Twitter thread.

She continued with, “I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me. We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”

One fan noted to Chloe that she should have researched the meaning of the text before putting out the song, which was released in 2016.

