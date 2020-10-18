CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

T.I. Talks New Album ‘Libra,’ Female Rap, An ATL Sequel In The Works, His CAU College Course +More

The King of ATL stopped by the Lemonade Stand to spill on his latest Album “L.I.B.R.A.” T.I. shared so much about each track from the infamous Ms. Pat (Listen to the album), to working with his children on this album, to who are some of his hip hop influences. He also touched on female rap and why there should be room for women rapping about WAP and women who aren’t here for it. The Atlanta Rapper, Actor, Producer, and TV personality shared that we should be on the look out soon for a sequel to his black cinema classic “ATL.” T.I. came to the Lemonade stand with cup in hand and filled his cup, now let him fill yours! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!

T.I. Talks New Album ‘Libra,’ Female Rap, An ATL Sequel In The Works, His CAU College Course +More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close