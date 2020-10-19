Hot Spot: Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae After Her SNL Appearance [WATCH]

Kanye West responded to Issa Rae’s jab on her appearance on Saturday Night Live. When asked who would she vote for in the upcoming election, she said F, Kayne West. Kanye then took to Twitter to clap back at the actress and producer.
Adele is also going to be making an appearance on SNL next weekend.
Listen to the Hot Spot to hear all about SNL and what’s coming.
Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet
