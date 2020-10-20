CLOSE
Hip-Hop Spot: Is 50 Cent Really Voting For Trump Or Is He Trolling & Kanye Previews New Song With DaBaby [WATCH]

50 Cent is being himself all on the social media timelines.  After seeing the tax break down, the rapper posted that he’s going to vote for Donald Trump and doesn’t care that he doesn’t like black people. Angie Ang also brings out the tax facts and says that it may not even happen.

Speaking of Trump supporters, Kanye West previews a DaBaby verse on social media.

 

