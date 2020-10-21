Jared Leto Will Reprise His Role As The Joker In Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

We have no idea who asked for this, but Jared Leto will get another shot at playing The Joker.

The Hollywood Reporter is exclusively reporting that Leto’s version of The Joker will be bringing his maniacal style of crime to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The report doesn’t detail exactly how his character will fit in but does confirm he will be a part of the reshoots that have been sponsored by the HBO streaming service HBO Max where the highly-anticipated rehash of the 2017 super-mid superhero team-up film will live and be broken up into 4 separate hour-long episodes.

Per THR:

Jared Leto, who played classic DC villain The Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad, has joined the additional photography shooting for the “Snyder Cut,” the filmmaker’s definitive version of the 2017 superhero movie he was forced to exit and he never saw through completion, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Leto’s presence in Zack Snyder’s film officially connects both movies, even though we have been trying to rid ourselves of the stench from that horrible Suicide Squad film. Leto’s Joker was initially one of the more polarizing figures in the film due to his appearance giving him more of a young “cooler” look. The Joker was teased heavily in trailers leading up to the film’s release only to be used sparingly in the theatrical cut, much to moviegoers disappointment. He did put on a hell of a performance in Rick Ross and Skrillex music video for his track “Purple Lamborghini” off the exception Suicide Squad movie soundtrack.

Leto’s Joker was also upstaged by his loveable sidekick, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who unlike like Leto, wasn’t cast aside following Suicide Squad and lived to fight another day in her own standalone film and will return along with Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) in James Gunn new Task Force X adventure, The Suicide Squad.

We shall see how Zack Snyder throws in Leto’s Joker into Justice League when it arrives on HBO Max in 2021.

