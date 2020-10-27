Who’s Cappin?! Jared Kushner Says Black Americans Have To ‘Want To Be Successful’ [VIDEO]

It’s time for Jared Kushner to come on down and receive his Who’s Cappin badge of honor. The same man who’s entire life seems to be all about privilege says that “in order for the president’s policies to be more effective, Black Americans must want to succeed. Well, Lore’l let him have it because this man is nothing but cap.

Married into the Trump family and attended Harvard after this father donated $2.5 Million, Kushner really deserves to wear the privilege hat.

