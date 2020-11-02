CLOSE
Silento Claims Police Racially Profiled, Says Donald Trump Is His Man’s & ‘Em

Fake news or alternative facts? Only Silento and Donald know for sure...

Looks like Silento believes that he should get special treatment due to his alleged friendship with the current occupant of the Oval Office.

TMZ is reporting that the “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper is claiming that he was racially profiled by police in Dekalb County, Georgia when he was pulled over on the highway after clocking a cool 143 MPH on the speedometer. While Silento claims to have done nothing wrong and was simply trying to get away from overzealous fans who were supposedly mobbing him after hearing “DXB Money,” Silento really went for the gusto in an attempt to get a pass from police officers who pulled him over.

The wildest comment though is about the President … who Silento claims leaves daily messages on his phone asking for his help. He doesn’t elaborate, but it sounds like he’s getting election season robocalls — or maybe he and POTUS really are tight.
Silento was eventually booked for 1 count of exceeding the speed limit, 1 count failure to maintain lane, 1 count of reckless driving and 1 count of improper stopping.Well, if Silento and Cheeto Jesus are really tight like that then he shouldn’t have to worry about anything as Donald Trump is known for dishing out pardons like they’re going out of style.

No word tweet from “The Donald” yet on whether or not police should be “fair” to Silento and give him a break, but we’re sure if anything of the sort should manifest (it won’t), Silento will be getting the last laugh on all of us.

