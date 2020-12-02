Drake Announces His New Nike Sub-Label Called NOCTA

Drake stays leveling up. Today (Dec. 2), the Toronto rapper announced his new line of apparel and gear with Nike called NOCTA.

The name of the “sure to be sold out as soon as available” line that is being billed a “sub-label” is a homage to his “nocturnal creative process.”

“This moment is full circle for me,” said the 6 God in a statement. “I mean, growing up Nike was everything. It felt like every shoe I wanted, every athlete I liked, everything I owned was Nike. It didn’t mean anything unless it had a Swoosh.”

He added, “I remember watching all these athletes repping Nike — each doing the unthinkable — and how inspiring it was. I always felt like there was an opportunity for Nike to embrace an entertainer the same way they had athletes. I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal.”

Back in late October, Drake revealed Nike branded merchandise from his forthcoming Certified Lover Boy album. There was also that time he shot his video for “Laugh Now Cry Later” at Nike’s World HQ in Portland.

Previously, he was also a Jordan Brand spokesman with his own OVO kicks and apparel. But the Nike NOCTA collection is an official partnership with Drake and the Swoosh.

According to his statement, the collection’s aesthetic will be a “uniform look” steeped in “Nike Tech Fleece, the gloves, the hat.” Said Drake, “With NOCTA, we were trying to make the hardest jacket, the hardest tracksuit, the hardest gloves. Just the best of that world.”

Clearly, this will give Drizzy way more props from the Hip-Hop set than his Drake-scented candles reveal. Also worth noting is that back in 2018, Drake was reportedly set to jump ship to adidas. However, when Pusha T dropped his “Adidon” dis track, that was a wrap.

The Nike NOCTA collection will launch globally on December 18 and you can get more info at nocta.com and @officialnocta.

