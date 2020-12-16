The Morning Hustle Starts January 11th!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Hot 107.9, which is celebrating 25 years as the premiere mainstream Hip Hop station in the country, will now be the home of The Morning Hustle, anchored by Headkrack, along with Lore’l, Angie Ange and Billy Sorrells. The Morning Hustle brings a cast of fresh and outspoken talent, with a unique appeal derived from their diversity of experiences and backgrounds.

This blend is accented by the insights and commentary of contributing experts who are culture-connected and culture-adjacent personalities. Interactive content and a multimedia focus carry the show’s interaction past 10am with a strong social presence and shareable content, bringing listeners back on a daily basis. “Many of our Hot listeners already know Headkrack from his years on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Dish Nation or have listened to the show already across the country,” said Tim Davies, Regional Vice President/GM, “and since we produce and broadcast The Morning Hustle from Atlanta, it is a perfect fit.” The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, Lore’l and Billy Sorrells, providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connect with the lifestyle of the audience.

HeadKrack is a Hip Hop authority who stays up-to-date on all the latest in music, movies, artists and entertainment. Already recognized as an expert on pop culture and current events, he brings a straight-talking and funny outlook that has made him a listener favorite.

Angie Ange keeps her finger on the pulse of what’s happening in the community and uses her platform to educate and entertain listeners. Not new to the airwaves, her road to radio began at a very early age.

Lore’l speaks truth to power and keeps the masses informed on the latest juicy celeb gossip. First gaining fame after launching a rap career at only 16 years old, her signature voice, laugh and no-filter delivery keep listeners wanting more!

Billy Sorrells and his side-splitting insights and observations on real life topics keep audiences listening, laughing and sometimes debating! He’s made his name as a performer, host and radio personality who’s not shy about bringing sexy back to comedy.

WHTA Hot 107.9 Monday-Friday line up:

The Morning Hustle 6am-10am

Erin Rae 10am-3pm

J Nicks 3pm-7pm

Incognito 7pm-12m

