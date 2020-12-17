Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Online Marketplace StockX Valued At $2.8B After Receiving $275M Series E Funding

There are whispers that StockX's new financing is helping the company prepare to go public.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
StockX Is Now Valued At $2.8 Billion, Rumors Hint At Company Going Public

Source: Cody Glenn / Getty

StockX’s stock just went up…literally, and you could possibly get a piece of it very soon.

Online marketplace StockX where you can cop anything from classic Jordans, designer clothing, and PS5 consoles, just announced its $275 million Series E funding, which will now push the company’s value to about $2.8 billion.

Hypebeast reports that the company intends to use its new funding to expand further its global reach and new “product development efforts.” But, there are whispers that StockX’s new financing is helping the company prepare to go public.

StockX’s CEO, Scott Cutler, spoke on the company’s new partners adding in a statement:

“The quality of investors joining us is a clear signal that the market recognizes that there is an incredible opportunity in e-commerce for current culture products and StockX is best positioned to meet consumer demand for those products. I’m thrilled to welcome our new partners to the team — their collective expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build on the momentum from the last year and drive the growth to cement StockX’s position as the global marketplace leader.”

This is big news for the company that suffered a massive hack back in 2019 that saw about 6.8 million of its user’s sensitive information stolen, with some reporting fraudulent purchases being made on their StockX accounts. We hope they use some of that money to secure their website to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Photo: Cody Glenn / Getty

Online Marketplace StockX Valued At $2.8B After Receiving $275M Series E Funding  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close