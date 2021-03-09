The Morning Hustle
Who’s Cappin: Ex–Papa Johns CEO Says He’s Been Working to Rid His Vocabulary of the N-Word

Lore’l had to give Papa John’s founder John Schnatter “Who’s Cappin?!” this morning on The Morning Hustle after he claimed he’s spent nearly two years trying to rid his vocabulary of the racial slur that got him ousted from the pizza chain.  He’s clearly not sorry.  Check out the clip from a recent interview where he explains that the pizza isn’t good and why he believes he was set up.

