A woman is claiming that she was stomped out and her camera was stolen by Lil Baby during Super Bowl weekend in Miami.  This incident allegedly happened when the rapper and his entourage were trying to get inside of a club when a panic situation happened and they all hid behind a black car with a woman.  In other news, Casanova’s candidness is keeping him in trouble.  A judge used his 2019 interview with Nick Cannon to deny his bail in his case of being involved with a gang.

Hear these stories and more in the Hip Hop Spot with Headkrack.

 

Hip Hop Spot: Casanova Bragging About Street Activities In Nick Cannon Interview Allows Feds To Deny His Bail [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

