COVID-19: The Vaccines and the Black Community Virtual Town Hall March 25th 7PM

COVID 19: THE VACCINE AND THE BLACK COMMUNITY

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

There’s a lot of misinformation out there about the COVID-19 vaccines and many people are not getting the answers they need. Tune in to hear a distinguished panel of medical experts cover topics including the differences between the vaccines, which vaccine should you consider taking or not, the vaccines’ effectiveness against new COVID-19 strands, stem cell research and ethics, and the science behind how the vaccines work. In addition, there will be faith leaders on the panel who will discuss the ethics around vaccine research and the role the church has in advocating vaccinations. This event is free, and registration is available at www.breakthroughfellowship.org

Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 7P

COVID-19: The Vaccines and the Black Community

Virtual Format: Live via Zoom, Facebook Live, YouTube

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xFnimkg3Qjm9iauLGfpRnQ

 

Panelists:

• Dr. Carlos del Rio, Chief of the Emory Medical Service at Grady Memorial Hospital

• Dr. Salathiel Kendrick Allwood, Assistant Professor, Pediatrics, Emory School of Medicine, Grady Memorial Hospital, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

• Rev. Dr. William D. Watley, Senior Pastor, Saint Phillip AME Church, Atlanta, GA

• Rev. Matthew Watley, Senior Pastor, Kingdom Fellowship AME Church, Silver Spring, MD

The Vaccines and the Black Community

