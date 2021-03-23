Entertainment News
Singer And Songwriter, RL, Talks A New Single; Another Night

RL, best known for his hit single with Deborah Cox, We Can’t Be Friends, teaming up with R&B sensations such as,  Ginuwine, Tyrese and Case for the Best Man I Can Be and one third of mega group Next, sat down with me to talk about his journey leading to his new single Another Night.

During our converstation he talked about the importance of Next being supportive of each other’s individual careers while understanding no one is bigger than the group. RL also relives magical moments in his career from his interaction with Prince to his response to TLC’s No Scrubs.

Although, RL has a impressive discography, including writing Jaheim’s Just in Case and Anything along with creating songs that are still on our playlist til this day from Too Close to Wifey, it’s amazing to discover he doesn’t feel was though he reached legendary status quite yet. In fact, he was a little hesitant releasing his recent single ” Another Night”, which is a song we all can relate to because who hasn’t interacted with a person that you wanted to stay just Another Night. 

Check out Another Night Below:

Definitely tap in on this conversation because aside from being an R&B icon we know RL to be, he also uses his voice to speak up  and speak out on reform and change in his own community and hometown Minneapolis, Minnesota following the death of George Floyd.

Check out the full converstation below:

