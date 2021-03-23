Starting Thursday All Georgians Over Age Of 16 Can Get A COVID-19 Vaccine

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Starting Thursday March 25th, all Georgians over the age of 16 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 Vaccine. Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday morning making good on a promise to have vaccines available to those who want them by April 1st.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will be open to all adults in Georgia starting April 1st.

The announcement was praised by both Georgia Democrats and Republicans at the state Capitol. According to the CDC, our of all 50 states, Georgia has been shipped the second fewest amount of vaccines per 100,000 residents. But the Governor looks to move forward with his plans in hopes that the summer will allow for some normality.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine CLICK HERE

