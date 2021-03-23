Entertainment News
Amazon’s ‘Them’ Trailer Sees Racists Turn To Dark Forces To Harass A Black Family

This joint looks hella interesting...

Amazon's Them

Ever since Jordan Peele blew up the spot with cult classic horror movies like Get Out and Us, the culture has had an appetite for Black-influenced horror stories as they’re more relatable and ultimately more entertaining than anything we’ve experienced in decades.

Amazon must’ve got the memo because this April Amazon Prime will be premiering a new terror anthology, Them, which is 10-episode series centered around a Black family who move to an all-white neighborhood in North Carolina during The Great Migration of the 1950’s. Seemingly normal at first, the Black family of four finds themselves not just dealing with everyday racism in the south, but supernatural racism in the Tar Heel State.

Y’all know when white folk turn to black magic to amplify their hate and prejudice it’s going to be some sh*t.

Created and executive produced by Little Marvin along with executive producers Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee, Them seems to be in the same vein as HBO’s recent hit series, Lovecraft Country. Needless to say, we can’t wait.

Check out the trailer for Them below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it premieres on Amazon Prime come April 9, 2021.

Close