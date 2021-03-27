Entertainment News
‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Deshayla Harris Dead At 28 Years Old

‘Bad Girls Club’ reality star Deshayla Harris died at 28 years old after being shot Friday evening in her home state of Virginia.

Police say after Deshayla fell victim to one of three unrelated shootings after a stray bullet during the crossfire hit her. It is believed she died at the scene of the crime.

While police report there are three individuals in custody in relation to the various shooting incidents that left two people dead and eight injured at Virginia Beach on Friday, VBPD stated none were connected to Deshayla death.

Harris is best known for her appearance on Season 17 of ‘Bad Girls Club: East Meets West’

Story developing.

‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Deshayla Harris Dead At 28 Years Old  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

