The Lo Down: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” + Beyonce’s Storage Units Hit by Thieves

Lore’l has all the details around the storage unit owned by Beyoncé that was robbed of over $1 million in goods stolen plus the son of famed actor Tom Hanks, Chet Hanks took to Instagram to declare the upcoming warm season as being a “White Boy Summer”.  He’s calling on Jon B. and Jack Harlow to give them the do and do nots but he clarified exactly what he meant in hilarious fashion. 

