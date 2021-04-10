3x Grammy Award Winning Producer & Self Elected Mayor of R&B Troy Taylor Talks The Evolution Of Music

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Being apart of the music industry for three decades, you are able to witness the birth of a new era and new sounds of music as it transitions.Talking with super producer, Troy Taylor, I was able to get a front wrote seat from his point of view of how producing has changed over the course of his years working with Boys to Men, Aretha Franklin, Trey Songz to this generation of today’s artist, such as Nasty C.

Watch and listen as the self elected Mayor of R&B drops gems on how he manages to stay current, and how this era of young stars can benefit from changing their focus of having a status quo to wanting be valued. Check out this converstation with the producer of Nasty C ft Ari Lennox Black and White, which is featured on Coming 2 America.

And of course, we had to talk about his initial reaction on having music placement in the new movie Coming 2 America, as the original film is considered a classic, but would you believe that Coming To America wasn’t as popular in the 80’s as it was considered low budget. Hear Troy talk all about it including his many other accomplishments below.

