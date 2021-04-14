Lil Nas X Taking “Montero” To Pornhub After He Claims Streaming Services Are Scrubbing It

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

They just won’t Lil Nas X live his best life.

Lil Nas X can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Upon its release with the accompanying video that saw the rapper pole dancing his way into hell to give Satan a lapdance before snapping his neck, Christian twitter has been on one. It also didn’t help that Nike had a knee-jerk reaction to a pair of customized Air Max 97 sneakers from MSCHF called “Satan Shoes,” resulting in the company reaching a settlement barring Lil Nas X from giving away the final 666th pair.

Now, it appears that streaming services are scrubbing the song altogether. On Tuesday (Apr.13), Lil Nas X urged his fans and followers to get the singles numbers up becuase it was allegedly vanishing from streaming services.

“not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it,” he said in a tweet. “thanks for all the support tho!” He even told his followers to “screen record the audio/video on youtube so you will have the song in your gallery worst case scenario.”

It would appear that is indeed the case with followers sharing screenshots of the song not playing on streaming services.

But we all know the devil works hard, but Lil Nas X works harder. To counter his song allegedly being blackballed, Lil Nas X announced he was taking his record to Porn Hub, announcing on Twitter, “since call me by your name is no longer working on many streaming services i will be uploading the audio to pornhub at 3 p.m. est.” The website replied to his announcement in a follow-up tweet, saying We aim to please – honored to help you stream.”

Despite all of the “hate” and backlash the song received, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” still managed to secure the no.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this month. The video has even racked up over 125 million views and over 1 million likes.

Keep making them BIG MAD Lil Nas X.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Lil Nas X Taking “Montero” To Pornhub After He Claims Streaming Services Are Scrubbing It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: