Shock G Of Digital Underground Dead At 57

Shock G, one of hip-hop’s instrumental producers of the early 1990s with the group Digital Underground which spawned the iconic character Humpty Hump and singles such as “Freaks of The Industry,” “Same Song,” and “The Humpty Dance” has reportedly died. He was 57.

According to TMZ, he was discovered by his father unconscious in a Tampa hotel room.

No official cause of death has been listed. Digital Underground co-founder Cutmaster J confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday (April 22).

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some,” Cutmaster J wrote. “And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground”

Shock G (born Gregory Jacobs) relocated to Oakland, California and became a Bay Area mainstay throughout his decades-long career. He teamed with Cutmaster J and the late Kenny-K to form Digital Underground, releasing the single “Doowutchyalike” in 1989 under Tommy Boy Records. It was later added to their 1990 debut album Sex Packets featuring the smash single “The Humpty Dance,” which went No. 1 on the Billboard Rap Singles chart. The concept album was hailed as one of the greatest 100 albums of all-time by The Source in 1998. Under the persona of Humpty Hump, Jacobs would don a giant nose and glasses, a wildman alter-ego to his smooth traditional delivery.

The group would expand in the early 1990s, adding a young dancer by the name of Tupac Shakur. Shakur would guest on the group’s single “Same Song,” Pac’s coming out party where he landed the last 8-bar verse.

As a producer, Shock G would go on to assist in 2Pac’s breakthrough single “I Get Around” in 1992, famously rapping, “Shock G, the one who put the satin on your panties…” and producing Pac’s debut album, 2Pacalypse Now. He’d go on to produce a number of 2Pac singles including “So Many Tears” and “F*ck The World” from Pac’s 1995 album, Me Against The World.

In total, he would produce for iconic names such as Dr. Dre, Prince, KRS-One as well as had a guest spot on the 1990 single “We’re All In The Same Gang,” as well songs such as “Trapped,” and guest appeared in the Luniz 1995 classic single “I Got 5 On It.”

The Radio One family sends its thoughts and condolences to his family.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 3:40 p.m. ET, March 22, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we’ve lost in 2021. Hall of Fame basketball player Elgin Baylor died March 22 at the age of 86. His wife confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s death and said Baylor died of natural causes. Jeannie Buss, the owner of the Lakers, mourned Baylor in a statement: “Elgin was THE superstar of his era — his many accolades speak to that,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles. But more importantly he was a man of great integrity, even serving his country as a U.S. Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass. He is one of the all-time Lakers greats with his No. 22 jersey retired in the rafters and his statue standing guard in front of STAPLES Center. He will always be part of the Lakers legacy. On behalf of the entire Lakers family, I’d like to send my thoughts, prayers and condolences to Elaine and the Baylor family.” MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Antoine Hodge, a respected and celebrated opera singer, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 22. He was 38 years old. Hodge recently appeared in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2019 production of “Porgy and Bess.” https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1365738508216860674?s=20   Douglas Turner Ward, an actor and the co-founder of the Negro Ensemble Company, died Feb. 20 at the age of 90. His cause of death was not immediately announced. Ward, who appeared in Broadway plays such as, “A Raisin in the Sun,” was a champion for Black playwrights at a time when support for them for nearly nonexistent. He said he was proud of the success his company has had over the years. “I’m proud of the personnel that we trained and the fact that they’re still active in every field of theater, TV and film,” Ward told the Roundabout Theater Company in an interview published nearly a year ago. “Not just the writers, but the actors, the designers, the stage managers, the backstage personnel, the directors. Everybody. To this day they are all over American show business working. And some creating their own theaters.” Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of The Supremes, the legendary trio who went on to make music history with the legendary Motown Records, has died at the age of 76. Her death on Feb. 8 was unexpected, according to her publicist. There was no cause of death immediately announced. Scroll down to learn more about her life and the lasting impact she left on popular music. [caption id="attachment_4089207" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sherry Rayn Barnett / Getty[/caption] Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks died on Feb. 5 after a five-year battle with prostate and other cancers. Spinks, 67, was most famously known for one of the greatest sports upsets of all time during a 1978 boxing match with Muhammad Ali, where he beat the champ, securing the heavyweight title. Several months later Ali reclaimed the title. Although they were fierce competitors the two stayed close well into their later years. [caption id="attachment_4088895" align="alignnone" width="712"] Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty[/caption] The world is mourning an icon after it was revealed that Oscar-nominated actress Cicely Tyson died on Jan. 28. Her cause of death is unknown. At age 96, Tyson was one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, paving the way for Black thespians while representing the last of the film industry’s golden age. But her road to success was tested at several points in career where she was faced with racism, sexism, misogynoir. Throughout her career which spanned over 60 years in television, film and theatre, Cicely was nominated for 52 awards, with 49 wins. [caption id="attachment_4083795" align="alignnone" width="819"] Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty[/caption] Her death comes just two days after the release of her memoir “Just as I am” in which Tyson reflected on her contributions and her personal trials and tribulations. Major League Baseball hero Hank Aaron died on Jan. 22 at the age of 86 from an unknown cause, according to his daughter who confirmed the tragic news. Aaron was a prolific athlete who rose through poverty as a child of the Great Depression to become hailed as baseball’s “home run king.” In 1974 he made history shattering the record held by Babe Ruth of 714 home runs in a career. Fans and supporters of Aaron’s legacy shared their grief on social media, mourning the loss of another great sports legend. https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1352652383709507585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1352652383709507585%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D4081145action%3Dedit   Meredith C. Anding Jr., a civil rights icon who as a member of the “Tougaloo Nine” was arrested for entering a “whites only” library in 1961, died Jan. 8. Anding was 79 years old. The cause of death was complications from leukemia. Scroll down to read more about his life. https://twitter.com/MSNAACP/status/1348660569319100417?s=20 Scroll down to see some of the other notable Black people who have died in 2021.

