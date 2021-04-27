ATL
Proposed Changes To Stone Mountain Look To Make It Less Racist

Black Lives Matter Holds Protest Over Recent Police Killings In Stone Mountain, Georgia

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

The popular running and tourist destination in Georgia, Stone Mountain could be getting some well-needed changes very soon. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association are considering making numerous changes to the park after having a tough revenue year. Some of it issues were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and others due to a turned up racial climate in Georgia, as well as all over the country. The park saw its revenue drop 56% over the last year and are looking to make changes to bring folks back.

Due to Stone Mountain’s Klu Klux Klan past, many are proposing changes that could do away with many of the names and monuments celebrating Georgia’s racist history. Some have proposed the Klan Monument, which is engraved into the mountain, be moved to a museum, acknowledging Klan activity took place there. The Confederate horseman logo of the park, some streets, lakes, and trails have all been proposed for a change.The board will look to vote on some of the changes next month.

Klansmen Burning Cross At Stone Mountain

Source: Bettmann / Getty

What changes would you make to Stone Mountain?

Close