Drake May Add A Gift To Your Next Uber Eats Delivery

May 7-9 Be Sure to Check Your Order Very Carefully.

Drake definitely loves his mama, and in honor of Mother’s Day Weekend, the rapper is spreading that love by putting a little something special in select orders from Uber Eats.

If you’re in Canada and use the popular meal delivery app, you can score a set of candles from his Better World Fragrance House candle line.

Drake unveiled the candle brand last year, and he did it in a major way. The rapper gifted candles – complete with a personal messages – to athletes and stars, including Toronto Raptors players Norm Powell, Steph and Ayesha Curry and Kehlani.

Check out a list of participating restaurants below:

Toronto

  • Shoushin
  • Sushi Masaki Saito
  • Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall)
  • Sotto Sotto Ristorante
  • Pai
  • Byblos
  • Mamakas Taverna
  • Bar Koukla
  • Cactus Club Cafe

Vancouver

  • Anh and Chi
  • Medina Cafe
  • West Oak
  • The Greek by Anatoli
  • The Greek Gastown
  • MeeT in Gastown
  • Vij’s

 

A Better World gave the listen restaurants a limited amount of scented candles. The giveaway begins May 7-9 and is available to customers who order $50 or more worth of food.

Candles are limited to one per patron.

