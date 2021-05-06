ATL
New Georgia Law Looks To Get College Athletes Paid

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 SEC Championship Game

A new Georgia law could be the catalyst that changes the landscape of college football as we know it. Georgia Governor Brain Kemp recently signed a law that would allow college athletes to be paid. The law (HB 617) states that student athletes in the state could receive compensation for the use of the student athlete’s name, image, or likeness. The law also says athletes may seek representation, similar to professional athletes being represented by an agent.

Unfortunately, HB 617 can’t officially go into effect unless the NCAA changes it rules, or Congress changes the laws on a federal level. During a press conference, Gov. Kemp expressed his support for the law and said college athletes in Georgia should be fairly compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness.

 HB617

A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Chapter 3 of Title 20 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to postsecondary education, so as to provide that student athletes participating in intercollegiate athletic programs at postsecondary educational institutions may receive compensation for the use of the student athlete’s name, image, or likeness; to provide for application to intercollegiate athletic associations; to allow for professional representation of such student athletes participating in intercollegiate athletics; to provide for findings; to provide for definitions; to provide for related matters; to provide for an effective date; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.

 

Close