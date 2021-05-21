Birthday Bash
FIRST ARTISTS ANNOUNCED: Birthday Bash ATL 25 July 17th

Birthday Bash ATL 25 performers

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

The first wave of artists for Birthday Bash ATL 25 have been announced! July 17th at Center Parc Stadium, get your tickets now! CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS.

MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS TO COME MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND!

Hot 107.9 App

Birthday Bash 25 EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Showtime: 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315

_____________

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

___________________________

LIL BABY

Erica Banks

Beat King

Money Mu

BRS Kash

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

