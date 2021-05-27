The Morning Hustle
Who’s Cappin?! Vivica A. Fox Says 50 Cent Was The Love Of Her Life & His Girlfriend, Cuban Link Claps Back

After Vivica A. Fox dissed 50 Cent in her self-help book and hinted he was gay on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohan, the actress doubled back and says he was the love of her life.  She recently interviewed by VLAD TV, where she explained that she would’ve changed some things in their 2003 relationship, but he was the love of her life.

“The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always—he was the love of my life. I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart.” She explains that they went too public too fast. Things started to heat up in The Shade Room comments when 50’s current girlfriend Cuban Link saw the clip and commented with a violin and a heart face saying, “Awwww”.

Lore’l is calling cap on Vivica for still talking about a relationship that happened more than a decade ago, but it’s clear that 50 may really have the magic stick.

