Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Migos Debut “Avalanche” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The Migos return with some new OG sampled heat on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The Migos are officially back.

With the release of their latest LP, Culture III set to drop tonight the three-man crew appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to premier a brand new cut to get the buzz bubbling. Sampling the classic Temptation’s cut “Papa Was A Rolling Stone,” the ATL trio got into some matching OG threads and fedoras to play the part while performing on stage with the live band.

Judging from this they’re upcoming Las Vegas takeover should be all kinds of entertaining come October.

It’s going on three years since the release of their last album, Culture II, so y’all know Migos fans have high expectations for this joint. Will they deliver for their fans? Guess we’ll find out soon enough.

Check out Avalanche below and let us know your thoughts on the new cut.

Migos Debut “Avalanche” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close