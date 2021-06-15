The Morning Hustle
Hip Hop Spot: Dr. Dre Opens Up About His Brain Aneurysm, Rick Ross Shares He Saves Money by Cutting His Own Grass

If it’s happening in hip-hop, we’re talking about it for the latest “Hip Hop Spot” update on The Morning Hustle.

This time around the homie Headkrack gave us the scoop on a few of our favorite rap stars, including Dr. Dre, Queen Latifah, Rick Ross and Kodak Black. Dre suffered an aneurysm not too long ago as you may remember, and he decided to open up about the health scare during his announcement of the new school he’s opening up in L.A. with business partner Jimmy Iovine. Whether it was sparked by all that divorce mess or as simple as salt intake like Lore’l suggested, we’re just glad the rap vet is doing better.

Peep the “Hip Hop Spot” on The Morning Hustle below to hear about a big honor for Queen Latifah at the 2021 BET Awards, Rick Ross’s therapeutic grass-cutting hobby, Kodak Black getting his own day in Florida and a cool new hip-hop musical for Black Music Month titled It’s A Wonderful Plight:

