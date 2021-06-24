Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Miles Morales ‘Spider-Man’ Gets A New Track Suit Costume

At least he can still match most Jordan sneakers with these...

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Miles Morales new costume

Source: Marvel / Marvel

It’s already been 10 years since Marvel introduced the world to fan-favorite Spider-Man, Miles Morales. To celebrate the Afro-Latino character’s “birthday,” the OG comic book company has given Miles a revamped look and new costume.

Ditching the tight “bred” spandex suit in place for baggy threads that look more like a tracksuit than anything, the new Spidey outfit will at least give fans a better chance at dressing like their favorite superhero at the next Comic Con and being comfortable while doing so. Newsarama broke the story of the new look Spidey whose new redesigned duds were done courtesy of Spider-Man maven Chase Conley.

“Happy 10th anniversary, Miles Morales! This is it, 10 years as Spider-Man and his future has never looked brighter,” reads Marvel’s description of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30. “A who’s who of Miles Morales Spider-creators has been webbed together to make this the best anniversary special of all time!”

The new suit is set to debut on September 1st in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 which will be helmed by series writer, Saladin Ahmed, artist Carmen Carnero and a gang of other Spider-Man afficionados who’ll be creating new storyline’s around your favorite Black & Latino friendly neighborhood superhero.

Check out the new look Miles Morales Spidey below and let us know if you like the new threads or prefer the old spandex look.

Miles Morales ‘Spider-Man’ Gets A New Track Suit Costume  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close