Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoh Aaelgra vs Sade: One Fan Causes Turmoil On Twitter After One Striking Comparison

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Mugler : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Peter White / Getty

Snoh Aalegra recently released her first album since the widely talked about project Ugh, Those Feels Again in 2019, entitled Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. Fans have had mixed feelings about her latest project. Some saying it was worth the wait. While others believe it’s not as strong as they had expected. Today, the songstress is trending alongside iconic singer Sade because of one striking comparison.

Not sure if it’s Snoh’s sleek ponytail look or the soulful, sultry sounds of her music, but one fan struck a major nerve on Twitter late last night. Twitter user @SlickyWilliams tweeted, “Snoh Aaelgra is our Sade,” making a comparison that Snoh is this generation’s version of the timeless act that is Sade.

Many Sade lovers were outraged at the parallel, claiming that some fans often rush to make such parities. Some fans expressed their annoyance on social media with various tweets supporting both Snoh Aalegra and Sade for their unique and separate gifts.

Sade Is Sade

Don’t Compare Timeless Talent

She Said What She Said

They Are Not The Same

Allow Snoh To Be Great

Though a strong and maybe overzealous comparison, the two both share music that soothes the soul with the world. To many fans, Snoh hasn’t reserved the right to compete with the likes of Sade, who has been championed as a neo soul giant in music for many years. Maybe let’s give Snoh a few more years to get a few more albums under her belt before we jump to any conclusions.

It may also behoove fans to let go of the comparison mentality and simply enjoy each artist for what they have to offer individually.

Nevertheless, who would you choose? Snoh or Sade?

Listen to Snoh’s “I Want You Around”

Listen to Sade’s “Sweetest Taboo”

 

Snoh Aaelgra vs Sade: One Fan Causes Turmoil On Twitter After One Striking Comparison  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close