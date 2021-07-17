Birthday Bash
DreamDoll Reflects On Nabbing A Lil Kim Collab At Birthday Bash 25 [EXCLUSIVE]

DreamdDoll may be from NYC but for her first-ever Birthday Bash appearance, the Bronx bombshell not only showed love to the A and made an appearance during Erica Banks’ performance of “Toot That,” she kicked it with B High inside the Artist Lounge powered by Hennessy backstage before the show and ran down a number of hot topics including working with her idol Lil Kim and more!

“My mom was crying,” DreamDoll says of the collab. “Like her being able to – she don’t collab with a lot of artists like that. So it was a big deal for her to believe in me cause that was my second mixtape, it wasn’t like an album or I had a big engine behind me. It was her believing in me and actually doing it.”

Check out the full interview up top and check out more Birthday Bash 25 content!

