Crime Mob Name T.I. Calling Out Lil Flip As Their Favorite Birthday Bash Moment! [EXCLUSIVE]

The A is more than represented at Birthday Bash 25. As we celebrate 25 years of the hottest concert in Atlanta, Crime Mob had to step in the Artist Lounge powered by Hennessy with B High to not only cover their history in being part of the fabric of Atlanta’s crunk era but being part of one of the most legendary Birthday Bashes of all-time!

Without hesitation, the group recalled Birthday Bash 9 in 2004 as their favorite, the night T.I. decided to declare war on Lil Flip in front of all of Atlanta: “Lil Flip, bring yo punk ass to the stage! Has anybody seen Lil Flip lately?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Crime Mob details how they shot the video to their infamous fight song the same day of their Birthday Bash debut and how the record carried from radio all the way to changing their lives. From performing on the JAY-Z and Friends tour as a personal request of Diddy, to connecting once again with a tour and more, the power of Crime Mob isn’t slowing down nearly 20 years after their debut.

Watch the full interview up top and check out more Birthday Bash 25 content!

