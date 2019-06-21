Diamond Speaks On Status Of Crime Mob, Solo Career, Almost Signing To Gucci Mane, Lil Jon & More

Diamond is a rapper from Atlanta, GA known for being 1 of 2 females in the Hip Hop group, Crime Mob. Crime Mob rose to fame in the early 2000s with songs, “Knuck If You Buck”, “Rock Yo Hips”, and “Stilettos”. Diamond and Princess became very popular in the urban community for their bold lyrics and setting fashion trends. Although Crime Mob never officially called it quits altogether, they did have many public disputes and have all recorded their own solo music. In an unreleased interview with Lalaa Shepard of The Progress Report, Diamond opens up about getting introduced to poetry and music, linking with Crime Mob, importance of Limewire in helping her find an audience, hardships of getting respect as a southern rapper coming up, balancing personal life, motherhood, relationships within the entertainment industry, and of course she defines the word “progress”.

