CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
HomeYo' Durtty

Diamond Speaks On Status Of Crime Mob, Solo Career, Almost Signing To Gucci Mane, Lil Jon & More

6 reads
Leave a comment
B High, Crime Mob

Source: boom 975

Diamond is a rapper from Atlanta, GA known for being 1 of 2 females in the Hip Hop group, Crime Mob. Crime Mob rose to fame in the early 2000s with songs, “Knuck If You Buck”, “Rock Yo Hips”, and “Stilettos”. Diamond and Princess became very popular in the urban community for their bold lyrics and setting fashion trends. Although Crime Mob never officially called it quits altogether, they did have many public disputes and have all recorded their own solo music. In an unreleased interview with Lalaa Shepard of The Progress Report, Diamond opens up about getting introduced to poetry and music, linking with Crime Mob, importance of Limewire in helping her find an audience, hardships of getting respect as a southern rapper coming up, balancing personal life, motherhood, relationships within the entertainment industry, and of course she defines the word “progress”.

Instagram @diamondatl @theprogressreport101 @lalaashep

crime mob , diamond , Gucci Mane , lalaa shepard , Lil Jon , the progress report

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close