Naomi Osaka Quickly Gathers Megyn Kelly Over Magazine Cover Slander

French Open Tennis. Roland-Garros 2021.

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Naomi Osaka is one of our favorite athletes. She is talented, outspoken and humble. When the rising tennis star defeated her idol Serena Williams, at the US Open, she graciously apologized for her win. The 23-year-old phenom made her mental health a priority this summer when she surprisingly withdrew from the French open to avoid press conferences and covered Time Magazine, encouraging her fans ‘It’s O.K. not to be O.K.’ She also inspired a sold-out Barbie doll and covered Vogue Hong Kong.

Osaka also made history as the first Haitian/Japanese woman on one of three covers for Sports Illustrated August issue (Megan Thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom are on the other covers). Sounds like a celebration, no? Not for conservative media pundit Megyn Kelly, who jumped on the bandwagon of a thread that criticized the athlete.

Before deleting her comment, Osaka tweeted Kelly, “Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year. She added, “Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan [sic].” Osaka hit Kelly with a block that sent the commentator into hyper mode.

Kelly is known for making biased, outrageous and flat out racist comments so this is no surprise. Unfortunately her negative stance is discouraging to others struggling with social anxiety like Osaka.

While Kellly shunned the tennis star, Venus Willams praised Osaka for taking her stance.

Keep goin Naomi Osaka!

Naomi Osaka Rocks Oversized Blinged Out Tennis Racket Earrings For Vogue Hong Kong Cover

Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her Own Barbie Doll

 

 

 

Close