Hawks Deal Kris Dunn, 2023 Draft Pick & More To Celtics For Tristan Thompson [UPDATE]

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Two

Source: Steven Ryan / Getty

UPDATE: The Tristan Thompson era in Atlanta lasted all of one hour.

The forward is being traded to Sacramento with the Hawks getting guard Delon Wright in return.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Atlanta Hawks are still making moves less than a month after the team came within two games of reaching the NBA Finals.

One day after drafting Duke forward Jalen Johnson and Auburn guard Sharife Cooper in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Hawks dealt point guard Kris Dunn, center Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick to Boston in exchange for forward Tristan Thompson.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the news.

Thompson, 30, averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Celtics last season as the Brooklyn Nets eliminated them in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Dunn, who signed with Atlanta last season, only played four games for the squad as he was limited due to ankle surgery.

Originally brought in to add defensive depth at the point guard position behind Trae Young, the 27-year-old is now on his way to Boston to fill a point guard void after the C’s traded Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City in exchange for Al Horford.

