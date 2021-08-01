Entertainment News
Gabrielle Union Debuts New Jumbo Box Braids And We’re Loving It!

Gabrielle Union has switched up her hairstyle again and we love iit every time! Just days after her debuting her big chop on Instagram, the 48-year-old actress is fresh out of the salon with another look: jumbo box braids, perfect for the summer!

Gab took to IG to debut the new look, posting a series of gorgeous selfies while on her way to Vegas. “Vegas Baby 🖤,” she appropriately captioned the photo, while tagging her glam squad on the picture.

As usual, fans flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their words of admiration, with one fan commenting, “Feeling this Vegas look 😍,” and another writing, “Hi gorgeous! You look 20!” and she absolutely does!

Gabrielle’s hairstylist Larri also posted the look on IG as well, captioning the series of photos, “Quick L O O K on the F L Y 🛫.”

The actress’s jumbo box braids come just days after she revealed her new, short curly haircut, courtesy of her recent big chop.” It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new,” she said of the new, short look.

And earlier this year, the “L.A.’s Finest” star spoke to People about her natural hair journey and how the stigmas surrounding Black hair severely impacted how she saw herself as a child. “When I was younger, I hated everything about [my hair],” she explained. “I wasted so much of my youth in my twenties, thirties and certainly my teens wanting to be someone else. I was inundated with images and messages saying, ‘You’re just not as pretty as so-and-so.’”

But after doing the internal work and learning to love herself just as she is, she’s now able to marvel at how beautiful her natural hair truly is. “I marvel at my hair’s strength and all of the diversity of looks and styles that I can achieve,” she told People. “I can literally transform into anything,” like going from the big chop one week, to long jumbo box braids the next week. That’s the beauty of Black women. 
Gabrielle Union Debuts New Jumbo Box Braids And We're Loving It!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

