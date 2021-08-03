Watch: BET Digital Launches Original Lifestyle Show “It’s Too Early For This” Featuring DDG, Yung Baby Tate & D Smoke

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

BET Digital announces the launch of its new original weekly lifestyle show “It’s Too Early For This,” giving fans an unfiltered view into the lives of their favorite celebrities like DDG, Yung Baby Tate and D Smoke before putting on their polished personas for the public.

Each episode features a new celebrity guest as they walk fans through their typical day while sharing stories about their lives and road to stardom before the action takes place. Follow these rising celebrities as they play video games, prepare their morning smoothie and even shuttle children through a pre-school routine.

The series, which premiered today (August 3) on BET’s website and YouTube channel, includes artists DDG, D Smoke, Doe Boy, Light Skin Keisha and Yung Baby Tate.

In the first episode, BET Digital explores Pontiac, Michigan rapper DDG’s home as soon as he awakens in his red Versace robe. The artist has quietly become rap’s hottest new stars. He’s garnered millions of monthly listeners on Spotify and his platinum hit “Moonwalking In Calabasas” has surpassed 200 million stream globally. He most recently graced the 2021 XXL Freshman Class cover, and he is expected to take music by storm.

Watch as DDG gives fans a home tour where he describes some of his favorite elements in the house and some that he literally never uses like his kitchen and nearly empty fridge. He also talks about his daily routine before the cameras begin rolling.

Enjoy the BET’s new original weekly lifestyle show “It’s Too Early For This” on the website and YouTube today. Watch the first episode featuring rapper and YouTube star DDG below.

